Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,188,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,150 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,077,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,764 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,972,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,484,000 after buying an additional 391,169 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,253,000 after buying an additional 2,453,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,783,000 after buying an additional 767,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $51.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $301.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $220,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,177,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,009,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $28,280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,504,668.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Rating)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.