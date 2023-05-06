Metis Global Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,626 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,345 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 69.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,248,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after buying an additional 513,580 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 84.8% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,558 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $29.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.67. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.