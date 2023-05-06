Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,554,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 440,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,354,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Incyte Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.39.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.