Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,602 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Metis Global Partners LLC decreased its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 172,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth about $3,565,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 151.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ternium by 19.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ternium from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.16.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.93. Ternium had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. Ternium’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ternium Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Ternium Profile

(Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the production of flat steel. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment includes the sales of steel products. The Mining segment involves in the sales of mining products, mainly iron ore and pellets. The company was founded in September 1961 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

