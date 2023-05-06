Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 1,847 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Metis Global Partners LLC reduced its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.66.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.19.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

