Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 928 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Metis Global Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,432 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of LPX stock opened at $61.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $76.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 19.05%. The company’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

