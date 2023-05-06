Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $331,000 Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,327 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $257.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $293.81.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.08.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

