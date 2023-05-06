Metis Global Partners LLC Takes $360,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.11.

Shares of MTN opened at $238.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $269.50.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.53%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.91. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.24%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

