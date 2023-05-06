Metis Global Partners LLC Takes Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AVY opened at $172.08 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,761,266.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,829 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

