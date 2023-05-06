Michael Naylor Sells 640,000 Shares of Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Rating) insider Michael Naylor sold 640,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17), for a total transaction of A$160,000.00 ($105,960.26).

Michael Naylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Michael Naylor bought 2,000,000 shares of Cygnus Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$160,000.00 ($105,960.26).

The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Cygnus Gold Limited engages in the discovery and exploration of gold and base metals deposits in the Southwest Yilgarn of Western Australia. It also explores for lead, zinc, copper, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship project is the Stanley project covering an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located approximately 60km northeast of the Wheatbelt town of Katanning, Western Australia.

