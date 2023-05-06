Michele Lau Sells 277 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) insider Michele Lau sold 277 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $20,763.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,937.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Lau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Michele Lau sold 1,197 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $89,727.12.

GoDaddy stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.14.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 95.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. It operates through the Applications and Commerce (A and C) and Core Platform (Core) segments. The A and C segment consists of sales of products containing proprietary software, commerce products and third-party email and productivity solutions.

