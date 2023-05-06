Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Thursday, March 9th.
Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance
NERV stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.08. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.
Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
