Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,442,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,947,000 after buying an additional 8,535,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after buying an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 2,473.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,464,000 after buying an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,102,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,570,000 after buying an additional 2,908,270 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 1.7 %

RBLX stock opened at $35.05 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Barclays increased their target price on Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock worth $24,436,353 over the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.