Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,660 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after buying an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IAU opened at $38.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.18. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $39.04.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

