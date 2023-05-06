Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.87.

Ally Financial Price Performance

ALLY stock opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

