Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,786 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,852,000 after acquiring an additional 81,599 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,950,000. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 7.1 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.11. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $35.97.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

