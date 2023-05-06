Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 838,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 63,858 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 176.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.65. MicroVision, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.96.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MVIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.