Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.48 Million Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,958 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Lucid Group Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $7.73 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $21.78. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.