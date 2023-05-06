Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Bruker by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 489,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bruker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 281,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bruker by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,013,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,780,000 after purchasing an additional 610,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bruker by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 58,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Insider Activity at Bruker

Bruker Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 247,460 shares of company stock valued at $19,831,517 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.90. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Further Reading

