Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 14,529.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 143,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,355,000 after buying an additional 142,827 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $308,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 39.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,723,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total transaction of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at $18,093,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.48, for a total transaction of $184,230.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,660 shares of company stock worth $3,773,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Stock Up 2.7 %

Penumbra stock opened at $310.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,938.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.86 and a 1-year high of $311.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.70 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $297.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.92.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

