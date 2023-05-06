Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $239,752,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 303,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after acquiring an additional 67,739 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:BKI opened at $54.06 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.29.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Black Knight had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

