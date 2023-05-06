Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,010,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.41% of Nano Dimension worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the third quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 10,354,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,748,000 after buying an additional 4,417,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,596,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after buying an additional 74,316 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 74.4% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,177,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,374,000 after buying an additional 2,208,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 140,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 1,652.8% during the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 4,136,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,666 shares during the period. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Nano Dimension stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.56. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.74.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

