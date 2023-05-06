Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.97 Million in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $518,057,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on monday.com from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

monday.com Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $116.25 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $171.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.97.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.63 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. On average, analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 EPS for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

