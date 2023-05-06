Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. TheStreet upgraded Toyota Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE TM opened at $137.54 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $174.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.13 and a 200 day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $69.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.13 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Further Reading

