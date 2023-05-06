Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,050 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 350,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 24,495 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.34. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $37.19 and a one year high of $53.96.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,452,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.77.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

