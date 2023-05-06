Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,701 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 575.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,289,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,240 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 464.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,775,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2,443.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,781,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,407 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $30,965,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,716,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 369,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,126,648.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 11,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $271,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,126,648.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke bought 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,899 shares in the company, valued at $11,156,770.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 34,000 shares of company stock worth $852,970. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vistra Trading Up 1.1 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

VST opened at $23.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.37.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Vistra had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 29.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.204 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.61%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

