Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 178 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after acquiring an additional 452,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 35.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 926,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 243,522 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the third quarter worth $10,617,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 684,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,880,000 after acquiring an additional 193,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,905,613 shares in the company, valued at $564,526,808.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sarah Blumenstein sold 10,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $635,080.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,447 shares in the company, valued at $388,238.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $2,277,983.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,905,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,526,808.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 226,523 shares of company stock worth $13,351,686. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $64.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.82.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 20.88% and a return on equity of 22.29%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.