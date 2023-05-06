Mizuho Cuts Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Price Target to $56.00

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Mizuho from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEE has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Sealed Air from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.36.

Sealed Air Price Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

