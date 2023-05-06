Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.25

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.25 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 263.80 ($3.30). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 271.80 ($3.40), with a volume of 466,703 shares trading hands.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of £415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.45.
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.
