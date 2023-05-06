Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.25

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Shares of Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROWGet Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 299.25 ($3.74) and traded as low as GBX 263.80 ($3.30). Molten Ventures shares last traded at GBX 271.80 ($3.40), with a volume of 466,703 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) price target on shares of Molten Ventures in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Molten Ventures Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of £415.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -554.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 299.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 349.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molten Ventures news, insider Martin Davis acquired 9,750 shares of Molten Ventures stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 308 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £30,030 ($37,518.74). Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Molten Ventures

(Get Rating)

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.