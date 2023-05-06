Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 835 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 20.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 7.8% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total transaction of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,234 shares in the company, valued at $142,621,182.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,213 shares of company stock worth $8,987,591 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $226.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.65.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Further Reading

