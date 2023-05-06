Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 7,615 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Plug Power by 407.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 459,664 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Plug Power by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,146,526 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after buying an additional 243,041 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.68.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 103.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $220.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.36 million. On average, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

