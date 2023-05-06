Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $141,000 Holdings in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,553 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned 0.13% of PCTEL worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in PCTEL by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.0% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 247,325 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCTI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PCTEL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded PCTEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

PCTEL Price Performance

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. PCTEL, Inc. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $5.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.33 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.43.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million for the quarter.

PCTEL Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. PCTEL’s payout ratio is presently 146.68%.

PCTEL Profile

(Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.