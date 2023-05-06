Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $215,000 in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 386.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Barnes Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Barnes Group by 274.4% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.59 per share, with a total value of $103,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,872 shares in the company, valued at $202,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 581.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.