Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $142,000 Investment in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,507 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOV Trading Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

