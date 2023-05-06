Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 11,675 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 11,675 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 20,347 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Transocean by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 304,535 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Transocean by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,543 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $6.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 50,026 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $357,685.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 342,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,225.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.98.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

