Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 37.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 24.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $13.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

