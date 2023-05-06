Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 46,750 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 351.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 35.9% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Dawson James lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

