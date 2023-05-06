Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,599,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,649 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Sirius XM by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 348,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 11,371 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Sirius XM by 2,951.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 911,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 881,813 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Sirius XM by 617.6% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 160.9% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.06.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Sirius XM stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

