Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $687.10

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 687.10 ($8.58) and traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.37). Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at GBX 880 ($10.99), with a volume of 101,028 shares traded.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 687.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.83. The company has a market cap of £501.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,826.09, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27.

Get Mortgage Advice Bureau alerts:

Mortgage Advice Bureau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12,173.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mortgage Advice Bureau

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

In related news, insider Lucy Tilley bought 44 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($373.81). In other Mortgage Advice Bureau news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.50) per share, with a total value of £299.20 ($373.81). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 614 ($7.67) per share, with a total value of £1,878.84 ($2,347.38). Insiders have bought 903 shares of company stock worth $622,938 over the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

(Get Rating)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mortgage Advice Bureau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.