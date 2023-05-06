Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives $289.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 3.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI opened at $281.56 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $295.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.84.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 663.73% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Stories

