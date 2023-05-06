MRC Global (MRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. MRC Global had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect MRC Global to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MRC Global Stock Up 2.7 %

MRC Global stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90. The company has a market cap of $741.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.18. MRC Global has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at MRC Global

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRC. StockNews.com began coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

In other news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of MRC Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MRC Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,305,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 455,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MRC Global by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,384,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 393,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,857,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in MRC Global by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,263,000 after acquiring an additional 306,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

