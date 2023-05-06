Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after acquiring an additional 35,610 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $291.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $260.97 and a 200-day moving average of $274.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.80. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Stories

