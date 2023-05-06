National Bankshares Cuts Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$22.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

Kiwetinohk Energy ( TSE:KEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C$1.41. Kiwetinohk Energy had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The firm had revenue of C$194.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kiwetinohk Energy will post 3.2279793 EPS for the current year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

