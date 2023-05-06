National Bankshares Cuts Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Price Target to C$22.50

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$22.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Kiwetinohk Energy from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Kiwetinohk Energy Price Performance
Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$12.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$534.98 million and a PE ratio of 2.81. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.00 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.81.
Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile
Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.
Featured Stories
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.