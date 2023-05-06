Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 6,359 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 2.8% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 67.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 52,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 3.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 146,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

DFEB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $307.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (DFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

