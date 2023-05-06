Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires Shares of 9,206 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 54,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 34,687 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,030,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,035,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,161,000 after buying an additional 375,531 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:INDA opened at $41.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.16. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

