Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 1,261 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after acquiring an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,947 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,279,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waycross Investment Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,065,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSCO opened at $20.62 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52.

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.