Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 339 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after acquiring an additional 589,073 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,666,956 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $360,947,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 3.0 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $212.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $208.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PXD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.