Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 823 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

DUK opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.67 and its 200 day moving average is $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.