Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys New Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAPR opened at $24.89 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.07.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Company Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

