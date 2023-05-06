Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Cuts Stock Position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 14.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at $2,159,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CTR opened at $28.30 on Friday. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.69.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.